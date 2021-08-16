checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at APCO 2021

August 16, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing all of the Company’s Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions August 16-17 at the annual Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (“APCO”) Conference & Expo.

With decades of experience, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of call routing, call handling, location data delivery and text messaging solutions and has strengthened its one-stop-shop NG911 capabilities for states and local jurisdictions. Comtech is the only company in the industry offering a one-stop-shop next-generation 911 approach that includes comprehensive in-house capabilities that cross the entire deployment and ongoing systems management.

Located at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, Comtech invites attendees to visit booth 801, meet its team of 911 industry experts, and learn more about the following:

  • Call Routing and Location Delivery: Comtech designs, implements, and operates secure, highly available, carrier agnostic Emergency Services IP Networks (“ESInets”) across the United States. Our standards-based NG911 Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”) applications enable end-to-end Internet Protocol (“IP”) call completion and data delivery.
  • Call Handling and Management Solutions: Purpose-built with more than 30 years of research and innovation, Solacom’s Guardian line of 911 solutions are advanced hardware and software technologies trusted to streamline processes and enable a more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. Live demonstrations for our industry-leading 911 solutions include Guardian Call Handling, Guardian Map, and our latest workload planning and management application, Guardian Insights.
  • Cybersecurity: Comtech’s cyber solutions include up-skill, re-skill, and training systems to increase the cybersecurity skills of any mission critical workforce or public safety staff. These solutions provide education, hands-on training, and live online knowledge assessment and skills-building programs in all cybersecurity areas.
  • Situational Awareness: Comtech’s situational awareness platform is an in-cloud geospatial solution with real time, contextual, and actionable intelligence for public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) and security agencies. This powerful application collates human and device-generated data into a flexible mapping interface, providing actionable insights into emergency situations for efficient and effective management of crisis situations.
  • Text Messaging Capabilities: Comtech offers multiple options for Text to 911, including an interim web-based solution (“EMedia”) and Session Initiation Protocol (“SIP”) Message Session Relay Protocol (“MSRP”) connectivity from the Comtech Text Control Center (“TCC”) to PSAPs’ call handling equipment (“CHE”). Additionally, Guardian Text—an integrated, standards-based, full-featured short message service (“SMS”) function for Text to 911 and Text from 911—seamlessly integrates full text management capabilities into our Guardian 911 Call Handling solution and allows call takers to respond quickly and easily.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

