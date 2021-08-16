checkAd

Enstar Group Limited Announces Any And All Cash Tender Offer For Senior Notes Due 2022

16.08.2021, 15:06  |  40   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). The table below sets forth additional information with respect to the Notes and the Tender Offer.

Title of Notes   CUSIP Number/ISIN   Principal Amount Outstanding   Reference Treasury Security   Bloomberg Reference Page(1)   Fixed Spread (basis points)
4.500% Senior Notes due 2022   29359U AA7 / US29359UAA79   $350,000,000   2.375% UST due March 15, 2022   FIT3   +40
(1)      The page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers (as defined below) will quote the bid side price of the Reference Treasury Security.

Timetable for the Tender Offer

Launch Date August 16, 2021.
   
Price Determination Time 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021, unless the Tender Offer is extended or earlier terminated.
   
Expiration Time 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021, unless the Tender Offer is extended or earlier terminated.
   
Guaranteed Delivery Time 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second business day after the Expiration Time (such day, the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”), expected to be August 24, 2021, assuming that the Tender Offer is not extended or earlier terminated.
   
Settlement Date Assuming the Tender Offer is not extended, Enstar expects the Settlement Date to be the third business day after the Expiration Time (as defined below), which is expected to be August 25, 2021, for all Notes validly tendered and accepted in the Tender Offer, including accepted Notes that are delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures.

The Tender Offer is being made upon, and is subject to, the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”). The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”). Holders must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time, or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time and deliver their Notes at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Time, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Offer of Purchase, to be eligible to receive the applicable consideration. Holders who validly tender their Notes may validly withdraw their tendered Notes when and in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase.

