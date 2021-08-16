Wuhan General Group Launches M2Bio Labs in Hout Bay, South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the …

Food Sciences - Test kitchen for the Food Technology Team to develop and refine its proprietary medicinal food and beverage lines, and for the creation of alternative proteins for sustainable agriculture and consumption. The space will be decked out with offices, a lab and a fully functioning industrial kitchen. Aromachology - Research and development lab focused on aromatherapy and cosmetics lines, for retail distribution under the Dr. AnnaRx brand. Sustainable Materials and Packaging - 3D Printing lab dedicated to the development of hemp and mycelium composites as alternatives to single-use plastics. Sensory Stimulation Hub - A space to study the influence of sensory stimuli on human behavior, and to examine the relationship between these stimuli and the individual's feelings and emotions.

"We take great pride and are very excited about the cutting-edge research being conducted at M2Bio Labs. Our findings will enable us to provide effective and innovative solutions for individuals on their wellness journey. This is a first of its kind development in Africa, advancing mental health treatments in a nonclinical environment using the arts and senses - sight (vision), hearing (auditory), smell (olfactory), taste (gustatory) and touch (tactile)." said M2Bio Sciences CEO Jeff Robinson

The newly appointed Johara Hartley, Managing Director, M2Bio Labs added: "I am a firm believer that everything you need is within you, and if you still cannot find it inside, it probably grows from the ground you're standing on. The space we are creating integrates technology, science and the arts in order to reboot neural pathways and ultimately improve the healthcare process, using holistic, alternative and progressive medicine. We plunge into the core human senses and bring the individual back to their roots, evolving their experience. As much as we work physically, we must do the internal work and that starts with the realignment of our fundamentals. The very definition of being alive is to be able to respond to stimuli, among factors like consumption, movement and growth. The world around us cannot stop, but we can choose to pause and dedicate time for our physical health and mental well-being. We are more than capable of responding fruitfully to physical, biological and environmental stressors, as the most up-to-date versions of ourselves.''