Esoteric Testing Market size worth $ 63.86 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.16% CAGR

16.08.2021
16.08.2021, 15:15  |  32   |   |   

The increased incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing use of esoteric DNA sequencing technologies in precision medicine, early cancer diagnosis, and developments in customised medicine are the factors driving the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Esoteric Testing Market" By Type (Infectious Disease Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Oncology Testing), By Technology (Mass Spectrometry, Real-time PCR, Flow Cytometry), By End User (Independent & Reference Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Esoteric Testing Market size was valued at USD 25.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 63.86 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Esoteric Testing Market Overview

The rising prevalence of chronic infectious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others will drive up demand for esoteric testing in the coming years. Furthermore, technical advancements such as antidote automation and standardisation of modern instruments and analytic systems will hasten the rise of esoteric testing over time. Rising investment in creating innovative testing solutions for body detection, as well as increased demand for proteomics and genomics, will drive business growth. Predicting and evaluating therapy responses, pharmaceutical expansion, and the expanding prevalence of chronic diseases have all contributed to an increase in demand for personalised genomics solutions in health care.

The primary purpose of healthcare service providers around the world is to create value for patients by providing effective medical treatment. Healthcare providers are eager to adapt their business models, deliver services at competitive prices, and focus on improving patient health. This has resulted in a large focus on outsourcing of intricate clinical testing, leading in global Esoteric Testing Market growth trends.

Key Developments in Esoteric Testing Market

  • In May 2021, Labcorp acquired Myriad Genetics' autoimmune business segment
  • In February 2021, Quest Diagnostics partnered with GRAIL to support Galleri, a first-of-its-kind multi-cancer early detection blood test.

The major players in the market are H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Healius Limited (Australia), Sonic Healthcare (Australia), Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER, US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Stanford Clinical Pathology (US), Foundation Medicine (US), Kindstar Global (Beijing) Technology, Inc. (China), Leo Labs, Inc. (India) , ARUP Laboratories (US).

