checkAd

RPM Names Spaulding President of the RPM Consumer Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Bill Spaulding, president of Rust-Oleum Corporation, will be promoted to RPM Consumer Group president, effective September 1. He will succeed Terry Horan, who will retire on August 31.

Over the course of his 22-year career at the company, Spaulding has served in several key positions at Rust-Oleum, including president of North America and executive vice president of consumer sales and marketing. Spaulding earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University Bloomington and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

In conjunction with Spaulding’s appointment, Jeff Ackerberg, president of DAP Products Inc., will be promoted to president of Rust-Oleum. Prior to joining DAP, Ackerberg held senior executive leadership positions with global organizations such as Grohe AG; ACCO Brands, Inc., Kohler Company, Bosch and Emerson Electric. Ackerberg earned a bachelor’s degree in business from North Central College, and holds his MBA from Northwestern University, J.L. Kellogg School of Management.

Additionally, Mark Heird, Rust-Oleum executive vice president of sales in North America, will be promoted to president of DAP. Heird has held multiple leadership roles at Rust-Oleum over the course of his 21 years with the company. Previously, he served as a sales executive with The Clorox Company and Procter & Gamble. Heird earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Maryland, College Park.

“I look forward to working with Bill in his new role as Consumer Group President along with Jeff and Mark in their new roles and the entire leadership team of the Consumer Group,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “I am also incredibly excited that we have leaders with great experience and proven track records of success to carry our Consumer Group businesses to new levels of growth, success and profitability for many years to come. That we were able to fill these vitally important leadership roles internally speaks to the depth of talent and dedication we have across the RPM Consumer Group companies.”

Horan has held various leadership roles over the course of his 17-year career at RPM, including positions with DAP and Rust-Oleum. He was also president of Robert Bosch Tool Corporation and The Master Lock Company.

“As the president of the Consumer Group, Terry created the blueprint and strategy for our success in steering the business to become the largest group within RPM for the past two years,” continued Sullivan. “He developed a leadership team capable of taking the RPM Consumer Group to even greater heights of customer innovation, collaboration and success. I am grateful to Terry for his 17 years of dedicated service and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Seite 1 von 3
RPM International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RPM Names Spaulding President of the RPM Consumer Group RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Bill Spaulding, president of Rust-Oleum Corporation, will be promoted to RPM Consumer Group president, effective September 1. He will succeed Terry Horan, who will retire on August 31. Over the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21RPM Acquires Indoor Air Quality Services Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Mark T. Rankin Named Vice President of Global Systems at RPM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21RPM Names Michael J. Laroche as VP, Controller and CAO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21RPM Reports Results for Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten