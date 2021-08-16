NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today published a positive Mid-Quarter update for its 2 nd Fiscal Quarter 2022 (Period: July 1st– September 30th, 2021). Over the past few weeks, the Company has acquired inventory for all of its new and enhanced products and product lines. The Company was materially affected by COVID-19 related production delays, between the months of May-July 2021. The Company was negatively affected by these delays, during its 1 st Fiscal Quarter 2022 (Period: April 1st– June 30th, 2021). However, these substantial product delivery issues (relating to availability of inventory) are no longer adversely affecting the Company – as of today’s date. The Company has been able to operate at full capacity, since approximately August 1, 2021.

The Company has already generated record Quarterly revenue (net revenue), in just the first 6 weeks of this Quarter. The Company’s E-Commerce and Retail business segments are both experiencing strong levels of growth and demand. The Company’s recent commercial launch of its enhanced Tauri-Gum product line (11 SKUs in Total) has accelerated revenue growth over the past 2 weeks. The Company’s gross margins have continued to improve as well.

The Company has been in discussions with a number of potential distributors, large retail customers, joint venture partners, international vendors, and professional athlete(s). The Company is confident in its ability to consummate agreements that have the potential create shareholder value.

In addition, the Company has recently increased its product offerings on Amazon.com (“Amazon”) – to include its Cherry Lime Rickey flavor 50mg Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum. The Company’s product sales on Amazon continue to increase as well.

Amazon Link (Cherry Lime Rickey Tauri-Gum):

https://www.amazon.com/Pack-Taurigum-Caffeine-Chewing-Gum/dp/B09C8YQ3T ...

Lastly, the Company is continuing to progress in its ongoing Pharmaceutical development efforts. This relates to the development of a proposed, Cannabinoid based, Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum - for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). The Company expects to issue a comprehensive update on such efforts within the near term.