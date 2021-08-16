Correction: The Bonum Bank Plc’s English Stock Exchange Release was missing a paragraph compared to the Finnish version. The missing translation about the outlook for the year 2021 is added to the text below and bolded.

Compared to the previous reporting period, Bonum Bank Plc’s operating income increased by 16.5 per cent. Its profit for the period was EUR 804 thousand being EUR 561 thousand in the previous review period. The balance sheet stood at EUR 1,024,680 (1,006,480) thousand. CET1 capital adequacy ratio was 23.3 per cent.

Both the card business and lending have developed well. The service centre, which was founded in Vaasa a year ago, has solidified its position within the Group as the provider of centralised customer service functions such as being in charge of the customer service of the cards and pre-processing different applications. The exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect Bonum Bank’s external business operations, although there have already been some signs of recovery.



Bonum Bank’s role as a service provider for the banks of the amalgamation will become strong­er with the implementation of the projects that are currently being planned. In addition, the out­look for Bonum Bank’s own business operations for the rest of the year is bright. The full-year result is expected to be positive. The result involves uncer­tainty arising from the impairment provisions and credit losses related to the increase in lending, as well as uncertainty caused by the general market situation.

In January, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s long-term investment grade to ‘BBB’ and short-term investment grade to ‘A-2’. At the same time, the agency revised the bank’s outlook from negative to stable. The credit rating agency reconfirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s rating and outlook again in August 2021.

Key figures

(EUR 1,000) 30.6.2021 30.6.2020 31.12.2020 Net interest income 3,866 3,715 7,061 Net commission income 4,096 3,575 7,207 Profit 804 561 712 Balance sheet total 1,024,680 906,208 1,006,480 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1), % 23,3 24,7 24,1 Cost to income ratio, % 70,5 69,8 71,4 ROA, % 0,2 0,2 0,1 ROE, % 4,6 3,4 2,1 Equity ratio, % 3,4 3,6 3,4

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Pekka Lemettinen, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@ poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

