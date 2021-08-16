Carrier Rocket Market to Reach $25.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR Allied Market Research
Increase in demand for small satellites to carry out earth observation services and rise in space expeditions fuel the growth of the global carrier rocket market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type (Cargo, Satellite, and Others), Payload Carrying Capacity (Less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and Above 8 tons), Range (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Others) and End User (Government, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global carrier rocket industry generated $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $25.42 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in demand for small satellites for earth observation services and surge in number of space expeditions drive the growth of the global carrier rocket market. However, high costs regarding the development and complexities associated with periodic maintenance of rockets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for reusable rockets and development of hybrid rocket fuel present new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Report (292 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9466
Covid-19 Scenario
- Strict lockdown measures implemented across the world led to the reduced rate of space launches and lowered the demand for carrier rockets.
- Different obstacles such as shortage of raw materials disrupted supply chain, and logistical difficulties presented challenges in production activities.
- Market players reduced expansion and R&D expenditure for compensating the loss of revenue for the space industry and overall performance.
- However, surge in commercial space launches by market players such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin are expected to surge the demand for carrier rockets steadily in 2021.
Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9466
0 Kommentare