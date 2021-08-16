Jackson Introduces New Retirement Investment Annuity

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) today announced the launch of Jackson Retirement Investment AnnuitySM (JRIA), a fee-based variable annuity designed for independent registered investment advisors (IRIAs) to specifically address their annuity concerns. JRIA offers consumers the opportunity to grow their assets tax-deferred1 while generating protected income and preserving their legacy.

“Through our research and direct feedback from the growing population of independent RIAs, we have developed a product that provides choice and flexibility, helping to address clients’ unique needs and the goal to deliver better outcomes for their financial futures,” said Aimee DeCamillo, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “While the IRIA audience has traditionally underutilized annuities, we know this segment of the market may be looking to add protected lifetime income products to clients’ portfolios. Jackson continues to explore opportunities to expand and diversify our distribution efforts, including through the IRIA channel.”