Jackson Introduces New Retirement Investment Annuity

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) today announced the launch of Jackson Retirement Investment AnnuitySM (JRIA), a fee-based variable annuity designed for independent registered investment advisors (IRIAs) to specifically address their annuity concerns. JRIA offers consumers the opportunity to grow their assets tax-deferred1 while generating protected income and preserving their legacy.

“Through our research and direct feedback from the growing population of independent RIAs, we have developed a product that provides choice and flexibility, helping to address clients’ unique needs and the goal to deliver better outcomes for their financial futures,” said Aimee DeCamillo, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “While the IRIA audience has traditionally underutilized annuities, we know this segment of the market may be looking to add protected lifetime income products to clients’ portfolios. Jackson continues to explore opportunities to expand and diversify our distribution efforts, including through the IRIA channel.”

Jackson Retirement Investment Annuity’s product features include the following:

  • Cost Control: With a core contract charge on JRIA of 0.40%, optional add-on living and death benefits (described below) are available for an additional charge.
  • Tax Deferral: Clients who purchase JRIA will experience the tax benefits of an annuity, enabling invested assets the opportunity to grow without tax implications until withdrawals begin.
  • Jackson +ProtectSM Living Benefit: This low-cost benefit is available for an additional charge of only 0.30% during the deferral period and 0.75% during the withdrawal period2. Jackson +Protect can provide income, regardless of market performance, to help clients maintain their retirement lifestyle and potentially increase their assets.
  • Investment Freedom: JRIA offers 110 institutionally managed and priced subaccount options, providing flexibility when selecting investment options. The wide variety of investments can lead to portfolio growth and the potential to increase the amount of protected lifetime income throughout the contract period3.
  • Legacy Protection: Through JRIA’s Return of Premium death benefit (available for an additional charge), investors can protect their assets against market downturns while providing a lasting legacy for beneficiaries.

“Planning for retirement is often met with an overwhelming amount of uncertainty and complexity,” said Alison Reed, Executive Vice President, Product Solutions Group, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “Jackson is committed to working with financial professionals to illustrate the ways annuities can benefit client portfolios while providing protected lifetime income. The launch of JRIA is just one example of how we are working to deliver on our brand promise of Clarity for a Confident Future. We look forward to pursuing more opportunities to improve the level of transparency in our industry while shaping positive experiences for our partners and customers when they interact with Jackson.”

