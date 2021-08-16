checkAd

KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021   

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6665641

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until September 3, 2021, via the following details:

International:   +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free:   +1-855-452-5696
Conference ID: 6665641

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the largest online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

 





