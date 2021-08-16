NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE (DEX) WITHIN 45 TO 60 DAYS

As previously announced, the Company anticipates having its NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange trading within 90 days, subject to legal, regulatory and licensing issues. The Company’s cryptocurrency and blockchain attorney will ensure that NSAV fully complies with regulations implemented by the U.S. Congress and the SEC.

London, England, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that it plans to launch a Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) and have it fully operational and trading within the next 45 to 60 days. As with its Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange ( www.nsavexchange.com ), the Company will own 100% of the exchange and it will also carry the NSAV brand name. With the launch of its DEX, this would give NSAV two cryptocurrency exchanges. The new management of NSAV believes that this move is the fastest and most efficient way for the Company to have a fully operational cryptocurrency exchange and obtain a share of the over $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market.

NSAV also announced that it is in negotiations on several Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects. The management believes in the chemistry between blockchain and AI and to that end, has onboarded a new Senior Vice President of Technology, Stanley Yu, in order to bolster its technology department. Stanley has over 30 years of senior corporate management experience. Stanley spent 10 years in senior technical and management roles at IBM research labs and SUN Microsystems. Stanley is also a partner at leading investment banking firm Silverbear Capital Inc.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchange is continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.