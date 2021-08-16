checkAd

Ainos Elects Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as CFO, Lawrence K. Lin as Executive Vice President of Operations, and Other Key Executives

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:AIMD), elected Ms. Hui-Lan (Celia) Wu as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Wu succeeds Mr. Chun-Hsien Tsai who resigned from his CFO position but continues to serve as the Company's Chairman of Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"As we ramp up our operations to address the global need for rapid disease testing, Ainos will greatly benefit from Celia Wu's nearly thirty years of accounting, audit and management consulting experience," Mr. Tsai remarked. "Celia has mentored startup companies at the Center of Industry Accelerator and Patent Strategy at the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and has devoted herself to promote impact investing in Taiwan," he further noted.

Before joining Ainos, Celia was a partner at KPMG Taiwan where she provided audit services to private and public companies in the technology, medical and chemical material sectors. Celia Wu received her Executive MBA from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Taiwan and China.

"We are also pleased that Lawrence Lin will continue his service to the Company as Executive Vice President of Operations," Mr. Tsai said. Prior to his appointment Mr. Lin served as Executive Advisor to the Chairman of the Company. Mr. Lin brings more than 30 years of global cross-border strategic management consulting and financial investment experience at leading institutional corporates such as Andersen Consulting, Salomon Smith Barney, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Lin has a dual MBA in Finance & International Business from New York University- Stern School of Business.

"Ainos will continue to invest in key executives and personnel to help us reach the global scale necessary to execute our global health mission," Mr. Tsai said.

In addition, Mr. John Junyong Lee, Esq., was re-appointed as Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lee has diverse experience in federal compliance and corporate governance matters in addition to extensive work in investment and transactional structuring, licensing and technology transfers, joint ventures and foreign direct investments in the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Lee received his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Claremont McKenna College, Juris Doctorate degree from the Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America, and is licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia.

