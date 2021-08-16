checkAd

Indonesia logistics Market is expected to Reach USD 94 BN by 2025 Ken Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • The Seaport Authority have started an INSW integrated system for custom clearance for minimum physical interaction to expedite process of issuing import/export licenses, document inspection, customs clearance and clearance of goods in a less paper environment.
  • The Government will require USD 430 Bn in infrastructure Investment, equal to 6% of GDP between 2020 and 2024 but the Government can only fund 30% of them using state budgets. Hence, Public Private Partnerships will play an important role.
  • Due to Covid-19, Online retailing and E commerce is getting extremely Popular in Indonesia and is expected to flourish in next 5-10 years.
Infrastructural Advancement: The Government has  pledged to reduce the dwelling time at major ports such as the Jakarta International Container Terminal Port in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta and Tanjung Perak Port in East Java with establishment of an Indonesia National Single Window (INSW) system and  logistic bounded areas to reduce tariffs. Under Maritime Highway Program, government has established Kuala Tanjung and Bitung ports as international hubs and begun to run scheduled ocean freighters on six routes connecting major cities to remote areas.

Increasing scope of Retail and E-Commerce logistics: Indonesia Government opened the retail and wholesale sectors to 100% foreign ownership in 2016 along with 34 more sectors but with a higher Income tax Rate. Due to COVID, People prefer online purchases more than Physical visit to the stores making E commerce and online retailing quite popular in Indonesia. For some sellers, the sales have been more than doubled especially for health and personal hygiene products.

Advancement in Technology: Technologies such as GPS tracking, RFID Tags and control towers are being quite popular in Indonesia and are used by companies with additional costs as per the Client requirements. Other upcoming technologies include real time fuel management system, Platooning, ASRS, warehousing management system, cargo management systems and communication and information systems such as EDI which can be used to reduce paperwork and minimize time taken for compliance procedures.

