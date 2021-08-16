Urgent Care Centers Market Valuation to Reach US$ 35.4 Bn by 2027 Due to Increased Access to Healthcare, Low Cost of Treatment, Finds a TMR Study

- Numbers of hospital-owned urgent care centers to rise globally owing to growing government support in various countries

- Patients, especially millennials, are considering urgent care centers as a low-cost option for medical emergencies

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transparency Market Research: Urgent care centers (UCC) have gathered considerable worldwide traction in the healthcare system as an effective setting to provide faster access to various services. These include diagnosing and treating injuries and illnesses that need immediate care. Common illnesses are fever, cough & cold, urinary tract infection, etc. Lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits and focus of providers on improving clinical outcomes are key factors driving the acceptance of urgent care in medical practice, thus shaping the urgent care centers market landscape.

Mainly in developed regions, the growing number of urgent care centers is expanding the scope of the traditional primary care and retail clinics in addressing a range of non-life-threatening medical emergencies in communities.

Urgent care centers are investing in advanced medical technologies and focusing on streamlining the process of appointment for patients. This has led to increased patient convenience and swift access to urgent care. Broadly, the adherence to strict protocols in UCC settings has enabled service providers build trust among patients. Hospital-owned urgent care models present a lucrative segment, and is likely to be dominant in the market during the forecast period.

By 2027, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 35.4 Bn. Key services under the ambit of urgent care practices are occupational medicine, vaccinations, screening, and diagnostics.

Key Findings of Urgent Care Centers Market Study

Evolution of Urgent Care Centers to Reiterate Patient-first Approach to Healthcare: Healthcare systems are embracing the role of urgent care centers in improving the access to urgent care at lower cost compared to traditional emergency department (ED) visits. UCCs offer patient convenience by ensuring easy walk-in care for patients, which is another compelling market proposition. Companies in the urgent care centers market are considering increasing patient convenience and endorsing the trend of 'patient as a consumer' as a key point for attracting patient visits, notes a market study on the urgent care centers. The growing role of urgent care for managing illnesses that cause high morbidity will continue to redefine the urgent care centers market.

