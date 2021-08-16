THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”) , an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces earlier this year it had set a goal to hit 10,000 Discord members by 12/31/2021. The Company is beyond excited to inform you it has exceeded 10,000 Discord Members. The Company beat its projection by 140 days or well over four months ahead of projection. Our growth this year has been truly remarkable, and we continue to raise our sights toward greater achievements in the months ahead! We want to thank our team of warriors, that day by day are putting their best efforts to make GGToor one of the greatest eSports platforms.

The GGtoor.com merchandise shop is now live! GGTheShop.com has been redesigned to make it easier for GGToor.com members to redeem their Shadow Credits and create a better user experience. Luis A. Arce, President of Shadow Gaming Inc., said, “We are going to promote the GGTheShop.com on its own domain, as well as on the GGToor.com website, to make it easier for our players and their friends to acquire their favorite GGToor merchandise.”

Our first Garena Free Fire tournament was extremely well received by the community, with over 2,300 players registering for the event! The event started with several hundred teams competing, and over the course of time the field whittled down to the top six from the open division facing off against the top six from the Invite/Influencer division earlier this week. Special thanks to PMMODIJI for casting on Twitch caster, as well as Blood and Deepanshu both casting on YouTube.

Team Total Gaming lead the Free Fire event in the kill category, totaling thirty-nine kills, and there were several memorable moments throughout the event, such as Team HS using a well thought out strategy of two players staying on watch, one sniper and one spray gunner firm behind the trees, giving cover fire to their teammates looting advanced equipment. When the dust settled on the Grand Finals, Quantica won decisively with eighty-four points, total gaming took second with seventy-six points, and ace conquer came in third with 64 points. Congratulations to Team Quantica!