DGAP-News: Shekel Brainweigh

75% of Consumers Want an Autonomous Shopping Experience According to Shekel-Sponsored Retail Shopping Survey



16.08.2021 / 15:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



With less than 3% of consumers having already shopped at an autonomous store, 75% of consumers said they are interested in shopping at a newly-introduced autonomous store. This is according to the Retail Shopping survey targeting primary household decision makers conducted over SurveyMonkey and sponsored by Shekel Brainweigh Ltd Retail Innovation Division (ASX: SBW). The goal of the survey was to gain an understanding of how consumers perceive autonomous stores and autonomous store technologies. Nearly 80% of survey respondents were between the ages of 18-60 years old and more than 50% were female.