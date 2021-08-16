Surge in web & mobile-based business applications and stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of security testing solutions & services drive the growth of the global security testing market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Security Testing Market by Type (Network Security, Application Security, Device Security, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global security testing market was estimated at $6.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $36.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.