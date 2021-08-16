Security Testing Market to Reach $36.78 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.2% CAGR Allied Market Research
Surge in web & mobile-based business applications and stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of security testing solutions & services drive the growth of the global security testing market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Security Testing Market by Type (Network Security, Application Security, Device Security, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global security testing market was estimated at $6.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $36.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Surge in web & mobile-based business applications and stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of security testing solutions & services drive the growth of the global security testing market. On the other hand, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increased adoption of cloud-based security testing, evolution of technologies, and implementation of new technologies, such as DevOps, DevSecOps and Agile in software security testing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Impact of COVID-19 on Security Testing Software Market
- With the work-from-home trend on board, the personal devices of employees such as laptops and smartphones have got to access company data. These external devices work on network of the employees, which is susceptible to cyber-attacks and, thus to provide enhance security companies are now extensively adopting security testing solutions, thereby impacting the growth of the security testing market negatively.
- Also, governments in different countries are implementing various regulations such as standardizing security testing solutions in companies and improving training regarding security testing, which boosts the market growth.
