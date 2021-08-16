Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces the Completion of the Bonnie Davis #1 Well: 8/16/21

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick") announced today that Maverick has finalized the first stage of completion work on the Bonnie Davis #1 on …

The Bonnie Davis #1 is now producing from the Flippin Limestone formation at a depth of 1,990-1,996 feet. Mr. Lacewell will continue to monitor the well's initial performance to determine what productive levels can be maintained. Maverick will announce the well's performance as soon as productive levels stabilize.

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick") announced today that Maverick has finalized the first stage of completion work on the Bonnie Davis #1 on Maverick's 167-acre Davis Lease in Jones County, Texas. Maverick's Petroleum Engineer, Jason Lacewell, has been working on one of several identified potentially commercially productive zones in the Bonnie Davis #1 Well down to a depth of 3,150 feet.

With the leadership of Maverick's engineer, Jason Lacewell, Maverick expects to begin work on the second well in our inventory of quality oil and gas prospects before the end of the third quarter of 2021.

This is an exciting time for Maverick and all those who have been Maverick supporters: Shareholders, Legal and Accounting Professionals, Geological and Geophysical Team members, and USR Resources. Special thanks to Maverick's Petroleum Engineer, Jason Lacewell, for bringing it all together.

MAVERICK ENERGY GROUP LTD. BONNIE DAVIS #1 JONES COUNTY, TEXAS

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick's access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

