Publication of Prospectus

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

16 August 2021

The following prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 12 August 2021 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor)

The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the documents incorporated by reference.

To view the full document and the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum dated 12 August 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note ...

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2021

https://www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-result ...

Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2020, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-down ...

Annual Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2020

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2020/servicepages/downloads/fi ...

Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2019, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission

https://www.shell.com/about-us/annual-publications/annual-reports-down ...

