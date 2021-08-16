checkAd

Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors

Nominees Bring Strong Public Company Experience Ahead of Merger Completion

David Donnini to Become Chairman of the Board

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or “the Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, announced its proposed public company Board of Directors in its registration statement on Form S-4/A filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, which is expected to be effective as of the closing of its proposed merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”) (NYSE: HZAC), and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under ticker “SEAT”.

This Board, chaired by David Donnini, consists of nine directors, and brings decades of leadership experience across various industries, including technology and e-commerce industries.

Mr. Donnini commented, “I am honored and eager to work alongside this experienced group of directors. We anticipate significant growth in this business and I believe the expertise of my fellow Board members will be instrumental as we work to further position Vivid Seats as the leading ticket marketplace in the industry.”

“I am thrilled to have a best-in-class Board of Directors with deep experience across multiple industries,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “I am confident that with this Board in place we will have valuable insights and perspectives to strategically grow the business for the long-term.”

“The formation of this Board is a testament to Vivid Seats’ growth potential, technological innovation, and commitment to its customers,” said Todd Boehly, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Horizon Acquisition Corporation. “The Board will play a crucial role as the Company continues to outpace the industry and develop efficient and exciting ways to serve its users.”

Post-merger Board Member nominees are:

David Donnini, Chairman of the Board
Upon the Closing, Mr. Donnini will serve as a member of the Vivid Seats Board. Mr. Donnini joined GTCR in 1991 and is currently a Managing Director, where he leads GTCR’s business services efforts. Prior to joining GTCR, Mr. Donnini worked at Bain & Company. Mr. Donnini is currently a director of AssuredPartners, Consumer Cellular, Park Place Technologies and Sotera (NASDAQ: SHC), where he serves on the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Donnini previously served as a director of more than thirty previous GTCR investments. Mr. Donnini received his B.A. from Yale University and his M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

