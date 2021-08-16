ProStar to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

checkAd

GRAND JUNCTION, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (OTCQB:MAPPF)(TSXV:MAPS)(FSE:5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 12:30pm EST. Page Tucker, President and CEO of ProStar will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42305

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with ProStar, and to watch ProStar's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About ProStar
ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth's surface.

ProStar's PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar's solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic business partnerships are with the world's leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:
Name: Matthew Breman
Phone: 970-242-4024
Address: 760 Horizon Drive #200, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Web: www.prostarcorp.com
Email: Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

SOURCE: ProStar via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659727/ProStar-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Networ ...

