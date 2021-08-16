checkAd

Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 16:00  |  45   |   |   

Community leaders select Calgary-based artists Colin Menzies, Wilmer Aburto, and Chishimba Matthew Kangombe; Mike Hooves and Nicole Wolfe; Ash Adams and Vanessa Toews; and Mackenzie Bedford to create murals celebrating Pride

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the artists and artist teams chosen to create murals at the four corners of Central Memorial Park celebrating Pride for the Shaw Pride Marches On art walk initiative kicking off Friday, August 20.

Each mural concept was chosen based on its creativity and the artists’ interpretation of what Pride means to them.

The selected artists and artist teams, as well as their mural concepts are as follows:

  • Colin Menzies (He/They), Wilmer Aburto (He/Him) & Chishimba Matthew Kangombe (He/Him) - Pride in Solidarity
    “As an Artist Team, we asked ourselves: What does Pride mean in 2021? What unites us? How can we support each other, even when we come from such different perspectives?

    We believe the answers to these questions are found in unity. For that reason we selected 'Pride in Solidarity' as the theme for our proposed mural. Standing together to support our individual identities and connect more meaningfully to our communities. Allyship is fundamental to the movement of 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.”
  • Mackenzie Bedford (She/Her) - You are Queer Enough
    “The universe, by nature, is mysterious and queer. Exhausted by perspectives that lack the imagination and diversity, I am revealing the queerness of the cosmos through visual interpretation. Whether through painting, animation or illustration, my work is exploring the constellation of queerness through sexuality and gender expression.

    You are queer enough. A tear in space is calling out that doubt in the voices in our head. This mural is meant to signal to everyone entering the park that no matter how they express their identity (a little, or a lot), they matter. It’s written in the stars.”
  • Mike Hooves (They/Them) & Nicole Wolfe (She/Her) – Metamorph
    “Within every day foliage lies something magical, colourful, and fluid. Our image is of a garter snake, coiled amongst flowers. Both the snake and flowers are native to Treaty 7.

    Snakes are a pan-cultural symbol of self-knowledge and knowing, which are key aspects of queer identity. Additionally, the snake is representative of the transformative nature of queerness. This is symbolized through the skin of the snake, which sheds many times in its lifetime to allow for growth and change. The colors on the snake reflect a pride flag that contains queer colors, BIPOC colors, and trans colors.”

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park Community leaders select Calgary-based artists Colin Menzies, Wilmer Aburto, and Chishimba Matthew Kangombe; Mike Hooves and Nicole Wolfe; Ash Adams and Vanessa Toews; and Mackenzie Bedford to create murals celebrating PrideCALGARY, Alberta, Aug. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board