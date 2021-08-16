Shaw Names Artists to Create Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk at Calgary’s Central Memorial Park

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the artists and artist teams chosen to create murals at the four corners of Central Memorial Park celebrating Pride for the Shaw Pride Marches On art walk initiative kicking off Friday, August 20.

Community leaders select Calgary-based artists Colin Menzies, Wilmer Aburto, and Chishimba Matthew Kangombe; Mike Hooves and Nicole Wolfe; Ash Adams and Vanessa Toews; and Mackenzie Bedford to create murals celebrating Pride

Each mural concept was chosen based on its creativity and the artists’ interpretation of what Pride means to them.

The selected artists and artist teams, as well as their mural concepts are as follows:

Colin Menzies (He/They), Wilmer Aburto (He/Him) & Chishimba Matthew Kangombe (He/Him) - Pride in Solidarity

“As an Artist Team, we asked ourselves: What does Pride mean in 2021? What unites us? How can we support each other, even when we come from such different perspectives?



We believe the answers to these questions are found in unity. For that reason we selected 'Pride in Solidarity' as the theme for our proposed mural. Standing together to support our individual identities and connect more meaningfully to our communities. Allyship is fundamental to the movement of 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.”

Mackenzie Bedford (She/Her) - You are Queer Enough

“The universe, by nature, is mysterious and queer. Exhausted by perspectives that lack the imagination and diversity, I am revealing the queerness of the cosmos through visual interpretation. Whether through painting, animation or illustration, my work is exploring the constellation of queerness through sexuality and gender expression.



You are queer enough. A tear in space is calling out that doubt in the voices in our head. This mural is meant to signal to everyone entering the park that no matter how they express their identity (a little, or a lot), they matter. It’s written in the stars.”