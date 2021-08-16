checkAd

Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 16:00  |  42   |   |   

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today the appointment of Sunita Holzer as executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Bringing three decades of HR leadership experience across relevant industries, Holzer will oversee Verisk’s global human resources operations and strategy.

“Sunita is joining the team at a pivotal time in Verisk’s history,” said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. “Given her business expertise and passion for organizational development and professional coaching, we welcome her leadership in meticulously fostering the Verisk culture and reinforcing our values as we continue to grow. I’m looking forward to partnering with Sunita as she becomes a welcome addition to Verisk’s strong leadership team.”

Holzer’s HR leadership experience spans several industries, including those served by Verisk. Recently, Holzer served as executive vice president and CHRO of Realogy. Prior, she was executive vice president and CHRO for Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology). She has also served as CHRO for Chubb Insurance and chief diversity officer at American Express.

She currently serves on the board of directors for South Jersey Industries, an energy services holding company consisting of a natural gas utility and a group of nonutility energy businesses. She’s also a Human Resources Management Department Advisory Board member at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations.

“I am thrilled to join Verisk and build on the company’s commitment to an inclusive and values-driven culture,” Holzer said. “The pace and breadth of the company’s innovations across a diverse set of industries are tackling some of the world’s most complex problems. This presents unique challenges that I’m ready to embrace.”

Holzer will report to Stephenson. She succeeds Vince McCarthy, who stepped in a year and a half ago to lead the company’s HR function. McCarthy has held several leadership roles in his 12 years at the company, including group president and head of corporate strategy and development.

“We’re fortunate to count on Vince’s leadership and can’t thank him enough for his many contributions, particularly during the last year and a half as we faced historic challenges. Vince will continue to be a valuable resource and partner,” Stephenson said.  

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

# # # 

CONTACT: Media Contacts
Alberto Canal
201.469.2618
alberto.canal@verisk.com 

Ali Krueger Herbert
201.469.3998
ali.krueger@verisk.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verisk Names Sunita Holzer Chief Human Resources Officer JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, announced today the appointment of Sunita Holzer as executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Bringing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board