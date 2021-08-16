checkAd

Amalgamated Bank Named Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA In Landmark Alliance

– The WNBPA and America’s Socially Responsible Bank to support social justice reform efforts via newly launched WNBPA Social Impact Fund; player-advocates Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud & Elizabeth Williams will also share their stories 

– OneTeam Partners played leading role in player-driven partnership –

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTeam Partners announced today that the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (“WNBPA”) and Amalgamated Bank, member of the Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL), America’s socially responsible bank, have launched a first-of-its-kind collaboration to make Amalgamated Bank the Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA. Together, they will partner to promote social justice reform, specifically in areas of racial and gender equity, and voting rights. The alliance includes dedicated player-driven content to support organizations on the ground working for a more equitable and inclusive world through the establishment of the WNBPA Social Impact Fund. The Fund will direct support to the National Council of Negro Women, Black Voters Matter, The New Georgia Project, Sister Song, GLITS, and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

“Amalgamated and the WNBPA share a deep alignment. Our joint legacies of standing up for what is right provides the perfect platform for Amalgamated to become the Official Social Responsibility Partner of the WNBPA,” said Priscilla Sims Brown, Amalgamated Bank’s President & CEO. “This is not your typical sports sponsorship. It’s a collective action to use our voices and resources to advance racial justice, voting rights, and gender justice, while lifting up the work of movement leaders across the country.”

As part of the collaboration, WNBA stars Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud and Elizabeth Williams will appear in a series of videos entitled “Shout Outs” that highlight their own personal connections to social justice issues. The videos aim to demonstrate how both organizations have joined to build a more socially responsible world. Created with OneTeam Partners, each video features a player sharing her journey related to social justice.

The videos are scheduled to launch August 16th and run online and on digital and social platforms. Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and vice president of the WNBPA, will highlight the issue of gender equality. WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics and member of the Board of Player Representatives, Natasha Cloud will speak to the fight for racial justice. Atlanta Dream All-Star and secretary of the WNBPA, Elizabeth Williams will share her experience related to voting suppression.

