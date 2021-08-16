checkAd

Allied Announces August 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.1417 per unit for the month of August 2021, representing $1.70 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2021.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com





