- Electrical Steel Demand to Total US$ 70 Bn as Power Consumption Accelerates in Industrial and Residential Sectors, Alike

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fact.MR market survey on the electrical steel market provides deep dive into key developments in the electrical steel market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of product, applications, and end-use. It also projects sales of grain-oriented electrical steel to remain superior through 2031.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The increasing demand for electrical steel from diverse end-use industries such as automotive, power generation, and home appliances is shaping the growth outlook of the electrical steel market. The electrical steel market is projected to grow at a steady 6% CAGR, surpassing a market valuation of US$ 70 Bn by 2031.

In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic stagnated the electrical market growth in terms of production, supply, and sales. However, lockdown restrictions resulted in a significant spike in residential electricity consumption.

Similarly, high consumption of electricity was recorded in the healthcare sector. These factors have highlighted the importance of adequate supply of electricity in numerous domains, resulting in recovery of the electrical steel market between 2021 and 2031.

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles in various countries is boosting the demand for electrical steel in the automotive industry. Electrical steel provides high permeability, effective electrical resistivity, decreases hysteresis loss, and low magnetostriction. These factors are significantly encouraging applications of electrical steel in vehicle manufacturing.

Besides this, electrical steel is comparatively less expensive than other materials used in manufacturing of automobiles. This, coupled with optimal malleability and abundance of electrical steel make it a preferred choice for vehicle manufacturers.

In addition to this, expansion of the construction industry, especially construction of industrial buildings, warehouses, and metro stations is spurring the demand for electrical steel. As urbanization in various countries will continue gaining pace, sales of electrical steel will witness an uptick through 2031.

