Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court

(PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decision

Bayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 grounds

First, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the center of the case are preempted by federal law, as the U.S. Government argued in its amicus filing in the Ninth Circuit

Second, the admission of expert testimony departed from federal standards, enabling plaintiff's causation witnesses to provide unsupported testimony on the principal issue in the case, Roundup safety profile



