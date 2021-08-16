Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court
(PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decisionBayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 groundsFirst, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decision
- Bayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 grounds
- First, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the center of the case are preempted by federal law, as the U.S. Government argued in its amicus filing in the Ninth Circuit
- Second, the admission of expert testimony departed from federal standards, enabling plaintiff’s causation witnesses to provide unsupported testimony on the principal issue in the case, Roundup safety profile
