checkAd

Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court

Autor: PLX AI
16.08.2021, 16:29  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decisionBayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 groundsFirst, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decision
  • Bayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 grounds
  • First, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the center of the case are preempted by federal law, as the U.S. Government argued in its amicus filing in the Ninth Circuit
  • Second, the admission of expert testimony departed from federal standards, enabling plaintiff’s causation witnesses to provide unsupported testimony on the principal issue in the case, Roundup safety profile
Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Appeals Roundup Decision to US Supreme Court (PLX AI) – Bayer announces filing of petition to U.S. Supreme Court for review of Hardeman decisionBayer Petition urges the Court to review the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on 2 groundsFirst, the state-law failure-to-warn claims at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mutares Buys Systems Hainichen with Annual Revenue EUR 120 Million
CureVac Q2 Pretax Loss EUR 152 Million
PREVIEW: Pandora Needs to Explain Weak Guidance in Tomorrow's Report, Analysts Say
Demant Strong Earnings Point to Higher Consensus, but Share Already Reflects That: Handelsbanken
PREVIEW: Ambu to Give Duodenoscope Details in Partially Pre-Released Earnings
FLSmidth Faces Margin Pressure, Handelsbanken Says in Sell Recommendation
DSV Raises Outlook After Completing GIL Acquisition
Grand City Properties Half Year FFO EUR 94 Million
DSV Makes 7.14% Capital Increase for GIL Acquisition
Ørsted Cut to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
Titel
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
Nel Gets 1.25 MW Hydrogen Electrolyzer Contract in U.S.
SimCorp Promotes COO Kromann to CEO Position
Nel Lacks Order Flow While Burning Cash, Analyst Says
SMA Solar H1 Sales Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
Ørsted Q2 EBITDA Better Than Expected; Sees FY at Lower End of Guidance
Munich Re Is Buying Opportunity After Strong Earnings, Bank of America Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:22 UhrNach Explosion: Currenta findet keine gesundheitsschädlichen Stoffe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21LYNX: Jetzt das Handtuch werfen oder doch die Bayer Aktie kaufen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
11.08.21LYNX: Jetzt das Handtuch werfen oder doch die Bayer Aktie kaufen?
LYNX Broker | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: BioNTech, Bayer und HelloFresh
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 10.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
10.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: MDax und SDax auf Rekordhoch - Dax tut sich schwer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kraft reicht nicht aus für Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte