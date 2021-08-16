checkAd

808 Announces the Receipt of USPTO Serial Number

Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC PINK: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announces that the Company has received its Trademark Serial Number of 90825014 for the trademark of ORCA from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“We have successfully passed the Trademark Application Filing Stage and now entering into the Examination Process with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office of our “Orca trademark”, commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808. “Our Company is moving fast on all fronts to get ready for the Christmas shopping season in Q-4, and we are aiming to become a major player in the electric vehicle arena in the very near future.”

Remy Breton, Vice President SilverLight Electric Vehicle commented, “As we have executed a strategic-alliance partnership agreement with EZGO Technology earlier this month to co-manufacture our electric reverse-trike vehicles (frame & chassis) and to act as the Exclusive Master Distributor for EZGO in the North America market, including their e-bikes and other products, we are quickly expanding our product lines and significantly increasing our growth potential. ”

Peter Chen, CFO of the Company further commented, “We are fully utilizing all our available resources in the industry and taking advantage of our global supply chain platform. As a result, we will be able to maximize our production capacity and deliver quality products with extremely competitive price to our customers. Our e-Bike products will have an unbelievable retail price starting at only $799., $899 and $999 which are great bargains for the North American market. The Company is working on a very aggressive marketing plan as we speak, and so far the initial response we’ve received from many channels are just truly amazing, we feel quite excited and optimistic about the outcome of our product launch happening soon! “

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight International Group

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Investor Contact:

David Chen, President - (631) 397-1111 or davechen.global@gmail.com

AV Division: www.silverlightaviation.com

EV Division: www.SilverlightEV.com

