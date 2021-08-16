checkAd

ZY Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zymergen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. ("Zymergen” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zymergen you have until October 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zymergen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZY Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zymergen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Attorney Advertising- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. ("Zymergen” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, a Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That a Class Action Has Been Filed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21ZY DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Zymergen Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.21ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ZY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zymergen Inc. Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten