checkAd

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 17:00  |  21   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), End User (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the EFSS Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Major factors driving the growth of the EFSS Market include continuously rising digital workplace and mobile workforce, increasing collaborations between employees and enterprises, emphasis of businesses on corporate data security, and stringent government compliances and regulations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market"

381 – Tables
50 – Figures
283 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149308334

By component, the solutions segment to lead the market during the forecast period

EFSS solution providers offer two types of EFSS solutions, namely, standalone EFSS solution and integrated EFSS solution (an integration of EFSS solutions with other third-party business tools so that these solutions can match up to the business needs of enterprises). EFSS solutions help enterprises seamlessly access and share files of any size between employees, co-workers, partners, clients, and other business stakeholders.

By vertical, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The use of mobile devices among patients, doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe, which is expected to drive the adoption of EFSS solutions in this industry. A bunch of information is shared by healthcare stakeholders via mobile devices, laptops, and desktops. EFSS solutions help healthcare organizations securely send and access files by ensuring data security and compliance. These solutions also help healthcare stakeholders in enhancing patient management, streamlining clinical workflows, and ensuring compliance and security of devices and applications.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to a research report "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market With COVID-19 Impact by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), End User (Large …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in people with moderate-to-severe ...
Birmingham City University Games Course Achieves TIGA Accreditation
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Photocure announces regulatory approval of Hexvix in Chile
Global Domestic Pump Market to Surpass $3,832 Million Revenue by 2030 Says P&S Intelligence
In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size Worth $51.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Green Hydrogen Market worth $4,373 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
"Grindeks" Group has reached record high turnover and profit in the first half of 2021
Occlutech granted important conditional FDA approval for PFO Study (OCCLUFLEX) in the U.S.
Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...