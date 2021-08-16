EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 AUGUST 2021 AT 18.10

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder

Eezy Plc has received on 16 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 13 August 2021.