EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 16 AUGUST 2021 AT 18.10

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - Handelsbanken Fonder

Eezy Plc has received on 16 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Handelsbanken Fonder AB, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded 5 % on 13 August 2021. 

Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

  % of
shares and voting rights 		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments 		Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01 % 0 5.01 % 24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)       -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000322326 1 245 628 0 5.01 % 0
SUBTOTAL A 1 245 628 5.01 %


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913





