Array Technologies Announces Additions to Board of Directors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced the appointment of Bilal Khan, Paulo Almirante and Gerrard Schmid to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bilal, Paulo and Gerrard to the Board during this exciting period of rapid growth and innovation within Array and throughout the solar industry,” said Brad Forth, Board Chairman of Array Technologies. “I am confident that the global technology and financial experience that they have acquired throughout their careers will benefit Array’s customers, employees and shareholders and position the company for even greater long-term success.”

Khan is a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone’s Private Equity Group. Since joining Blackstone in 2009, Mr. Khan has been involved in the execution of several Blackstone investments, including many in the energy and renewables space. Prior to joining Blackstone, Khan was an Associate at GTCR Golder Rauner, where he was involved with the analysis and execution of private equity investments in a wide range of industries. He also previously worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions department at Lazard Frères focused on Power & Utilities clients. Khan received a bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics from Cornell University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

“As an established solar industry leader, Array is incredibly well-positioned to enable the transition to clean energy,” Khan said. “Now, with the financial backing of Blackstone, Array can accelerate its internal and external growth plans and deliver greater shareholder value. I’m thrilled to be working with Array’s senior leadership team as we launch this exciting partnership.”

Almirante brings more than 25 years in the energy sector. He currently serves as the Senior Executive Vice President of Global Renewables for Engie, a multinational electric utility company which specializes in energy transition. There, he led the transformation of the company’s industrial activities to be more flexible and profitable. Prior to holding roles of ascending responsibility and leadership at Engie, Almirante served as Engineering Manager and later Regional Director, Iberia at International Power. Almirante earned a master’s degree in Mechanics from the Technical University of Lisbon. He also holds a degree in Management from the Catholic University of Lisbon and attended a program in Global Leadership Development at the London Business School.