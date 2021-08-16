checkAd

Array Technologies Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 17:10  |  37   |   |   

Bilal Khan of Blackstone joins board following announcement of $500 million capital commitment from Blackstone. Paulo Almirante and Gerrard Schmid join with renewable energy and public company expertise, respectively.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced the appointment of Bilal Khan, Paulo Almirante and Gerrard Schmid to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bilal, Paulo and Gerrard to the Board during this exciting period of rapid growth and innovation within Array and throughout the solar industry,” said Brad Forth, Board Chairman of Array Technologies. “I am confident that the global technology and financial experience that they have acquired throughout their careers will benefit Array’s customers, employees and shareholders and position the company for even greater long-term success.”

Khan is a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone’s Private Equity Group. Since joining Blackstone in 2009, Mr. Khan has been involved in the execution of several Blackstone investments, including many in the energy and renewables space. Prior to joining Blackstone, Khan was an Associate at GTCR Golder Rauner, where he was involved with the analysis and execution of private equity investments in a wide range of industries. He also previously worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions department at Lazard Frères focused on Power & Utilities clients. Khan received a bachelor’s degree in Applied Economics from Cornell University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He also received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

“As an established solar industry leader, Array is incredibly well-positioned to enable the transition to clean energy,” Khan said. “Now, with the financial backing of Blackstone, Array can accelerate its internal and external growth plans and deliver greater shareholder value. I’m thrilled to be working with Array’s senior leadership team as we launch this exciting partnership.”

Almirante brings more than 25 years in the energy sector. He currently serves as the Senior Executive Vice President of Global Renewables for Engie, a multinational electric utility company which specializes in energy transition. There, he led the transformation of the company’s industrial activities to be more flexible and profitable. Prior to holding roles of ascending responsibility and leadership at Engie, Almirante served as Engineering Manager and later Regional Director, Iberia at International Power. Almirante earned a master’s degree in Mechanics from the Technical University of Lisbon. He also holds a degree in Management from the Catholic University of Lisbon and attended a program in Global Leadership Development at the London Business School.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Array Technologies Announces Additions to Board of Directors Bilal Khan of Blackstone joins board following announcement of $500 million capital commitment from Blackstone. Paulo Almirante and Gerrard Schmid join with renewable energy and public company expertise, respectively.ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 16, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board