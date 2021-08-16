Treliant Acquires Vox Financial Partners, Strengthening its Capital Markets Capabilities and Expanding its Footprint into Europe
Treliant (https://www.treliant.com) announced today that it has acquired Vox
Financial Partners (Vox) (https://voxfp.com/) , a leading Capital Markets
consulting firm that helps global financial institutions deliver regulatory and
business change. The transaction between the two privately-owned firms closed on
August 13, 2021 and terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Vox is a milestone for Treliant, a strategic advisory firm
that has enjoyed strong organic growth since its founding in 2005. With this
acquisition, Treliant is expanding its European footprint and capital markets
consulting capabilities to better serve its client base and position it as a
solid global competitor.
"Vox Financial Partners is a natural fit for Treliant," said Treliant CEO B.
Scott Fisher (https://www.treliant.com/our-team/scott-fisher/) . "Terry Robinson
and the Vox leadership team have worked on some of the most complex initiatives
and delivered major change in some of the largest global investment banks. They
bring deep knowledge from their careers in the industry, as consultants, and as
entrepreneurs. They are a perfect complement to Treliant and we are excited to
have them join our team."
Vox combines global banking and regulatory experience, innovative data
solutions, and skilled specialists to help global financial institutions
successfully plan, resource, and deliver regulatory and business change
projects. Vox consultants work on client sites and also from their Service
Delivery Centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Lodz, Poland.
"We are very excited to join forces with Treliant," said Terry Robinson, Vox
co-founder and CEO. "We share similar values and goals; forming and maintaining
long-term relationships with our clients is of critical importance to Treliant
and us. We look forward to working together to provide Vox's capital markets
expertise and delivery capabilities to a broader global audience." In his new
role at Treliant, he will hold the title of Chief Executive Officer for the
Capital Markets practice.
Vox was founded in 2016 by Terry Robinson and Brendan Gorman. Since then, it has
built a team of experienced project managers and subject matter experts,
supported by trained and resourceful junior staff, to help banking clients
address a wide range of regulatory and business challenges. These have included
MIFID2, Brexit, Initial Margin, and Benchmark Reform. In January 2021, Vox
acquired Delv Global, a business and technology change consultancy that
