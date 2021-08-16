Treliant Acquires Vox Financial Partners, Strengthening its Capital Markets Capabilities and Expanding its Footprint into Europe

Washington, DC (ots) - --News Direct--



Treliant (https://www.treliant.com) announced today that it has acquired Vox

Financial Partners (Vox) (https://voxfp.com/) , a leading Capital Markets

consulting firm that helps global financial institutions deliver regulatory and

business change. The transaction between the two privately-owned firms closed on

August 13, 2021 and terms were not disclosed.



The acquisition of Vox is a milestone for Treliant, a strategic advisory firm

that has enjoyed strong organic growth since its founding in 2005. With this

acquisition, Treliant is expanding its European footprint and capital markets

consulting capabilities to better serve its client base and position it as a

solid global competitor.





"Vox Financial Partners is a natural fit for Treliant," said Treliant CEO B.Scott Fisher (https://www.treliant.com/our-team/scott-fisher/) . "Terry Robinsonand the Vox leadership team have worked on some of the most complex initiativesand delivered major change in some of the largest global investment banks. Theybring deep knowledge from their careers in the industry, as consultants, and asentrepreneurs. They are a perfect complement to Treliant and we are excited tohave them join our team."Vox combines global banking and regulatory experience, innovative datasolutions, and skilled specialists to help global financial institutionssuccessfully plan, resource, and deliver regulatory and business changeprojects. Vox consultants work on client sites and also from their ServiceDelivery Centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Lodz, Poland."We are very excited to join forces with Treliant," said Terry Robinson, Voxco-founder and CEO. "We share similar values and goals; forming and maintaininglong-term relationships with our clients is of critical importance to Treliantand us. We look forward to working together to provide Vox's capital marketsexpertise and delivery capabilities to a broader global audience." In his newrole at Treliant, he will hold the title of Chief Executive Officer for theCapital Markets practice.Vox was founded in 2016 by Terry Robinson and Brendan Gorman. Since then, it hasbuilt a team of experienced project managers and subject matter experts,supported by trained and resourceful junior staff, to help banking clientsaddress a wide range of regulatory and business challenges. These have includedMIFID2, Brexit, Initial Margin, and Benchmark Reform. In January 2021, Voxacquired Delv Global, a business and technology change consultancy that