NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2021
Company announcement no. 20 – 21
16 August 2021
The interim report for H1 2021 is enclosed.
H1 2021 conference call
In connection with publication of the results for H1 2021, a conference call will be hosted on 17 August 2021 at 10:00 AM CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the Company’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Interim Report H1 2021
