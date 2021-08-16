NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained

(PLX AI) – NTG Q2 revenue DKK 1,720 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 137.5 millionGuidance for the year announced on 1 July 2021 maintained: Net revenue of DKK 6,300 – 6,700 million and adj. EBIT of DKK 450 - 490 million