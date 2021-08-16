checkAd

NTG Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained

Autor: PLX AI
16.08.2021, 17:38  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – NTG Q2 revenue DKK 1,720 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 137.5 millionGuidance for the year announced on 1 July 2021 maintained: Net revenue of DKK 6,300 – 6,700 million and adj. EBIT of DKK 450 - 490 million

  • (PLX AI) – NTG Q2 revenue DKK 1,720 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 137.5 million
  • Guidance for the year announced on 1 July 2021 maintained: Net revenue of DKK 6,300 – 6,700 million and adj. EBIT of DKK 450 - 490 million
