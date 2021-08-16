Aéroports de Paris SA - July 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic 1 is up by 11.5 million passengers in July 2021 compared to July 2020, with 17.8 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 49.7 % of the July 2019 group traffic 1 .

In July 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by 2.6 million passengers compared to July 2020, with 5.1 million passengers welcomed. It is the highest monthly traffic since March 2020. It stands at 48.0% of the July 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In July 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 3.1 million passengers (+1.3 million passengers2) at 41.1% of the July 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.0 million passengers (+1.3 million passengers2) at 64.6% of the July 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, all the sectors are open to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights, with the exception of boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Nosy Be airport in Madagascar are closed. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in July 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2020 (+1.2 million passengers 2 ) at 41.7% of the July 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+464,253 passengers 2 ), at 57.5% of the July 2019 traffic, North America (+300,226 passengers 2 ), at 28.3% of the July 2019 traffic, The Middle East (+133,160 passengers 2 ), at 37.0% of the July 2019 traffic, Latin America (+69,131 passengers 2 ), at 30.0% of the July 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific (+33,332 passengers 2 ), at 10.4% of the July 2019 traffic;

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is down by -8.6% compared to 2020, at 66.6 million passengers, standing at 33.2% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by -28.8%, at 15.8 million passengers, at 25.1% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, is up by 5.9 million passengers in July 20212, at 8.1 million passengers, standing at 66.4% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by +51.3% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company4.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 649,210 million passengers in July 20212, at 758,564 passengers, standing at 34.7% of the July 2019 traffic. It is down by -37.7% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 580,580 passengers in July 20212, at 621,501 passengers, standing at 64.8% of the July 2019 traffic. It is up by 15.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by 1.7 million passengers in July 20212, at 3.2 million passengers, standing at 36.3% of the July 2019 traffic. It is down by -10.2% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers July 2021 Change 21/20

(in passengers) Jan.- July 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 3,053,580 +1,325,060 9,672,725 -38.7% 16,152,145 -66.5% Paris-Orly 2,005,715 +1,323,987 6,113,310 -4.6% 10,505,427 -45.2% Total Paris Aéroport 5,059,295 +2,649,047 15,786,035 -28.8% 26,657,572 -60.4% Santiago de Chile 758,564 +649,210 4,043,861 -37.7% 6,079,239 -62.8% Amman 621,501 +580,580 1,854,985 +15.9% 2,305,062 -57.4% New Delhi 2,295,699 +1,235,794 17,122,386 -4.4% 27,713,455 -42.3% Hyderabad 740,399 +352,585 5,594,040 +1.1% 9,600,977 -35.6% Cebu 124,291 +81,114 596,239 -76.3% 823,303 -89.3% Total GMR Airports 3,160,389 +1,669,493 23,312,665 -10.2% 38,137,735 -46.0% Antalya 3,920,613 +3,325,883 8,119,883 +164.1% 14,816,648 -25.5% Almaty 590,642 +370,579 3,322,322 +84.2% 5,136,605 +8.4% Ankara 899,884 +498,105 3,317,848 +3.7% 5,175,725 -40.7% Izmir 1,013,078 +483,607 3,507,869 +17.9% 5,991,616 -27.4% Bodrum 639,495 +453,033 1,347,759 +193.5% 2,382,024 -4.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 105,462 +79,061 261,692 +128.1% 421,410 -30.1% Medina 116,260 +59,736 765,546 -57.5% 1,212,834 -76.2% Tunisia 97,913 +63,744 226,837 +35.4% 394,384 -75.0% Georgia 355,851 +347,695 913,288 +67.6% 1,008,894 -55.3% North Macedonia 217,403 +153,696 611,627 +23.1% 897,784 -47.7% Zagreb(6) 154,323 +76,253 491,695 -21.4% 790,713 -63.4% Total TAV Airports(7) 8,110,924 +5,911,392 21,214,759 +51.3% 34,742,747 -34.9%





Aircraft Movements July 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan.- July 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 26,926 +8,679 112,975 -14.1% 193,692 -43.4% Paris-Orly 14,510 +9,316 50,874 +8.3% 86,926 -35.1% Total Paris Aéroport 41,436 +17,995 163,849 -8.2% 280,618 -41.1% Santiago de Chile 6,359 +5,057 35,872 -18.1% 54,762 -49.5% Amman 5,359 +4,527 20,569 +20.1% 27,664 -45.7% New Delhi 18,609 +7,876 144,972 +13.4% 235,131 -26.9% Hyderabad 7,652 +2,837 56,723 +9.0% 97,381 -25.2% Cebu 1,336 +852 7,147 -69.7% 10,114 -85.1% Total GMR Airports 27,597 +11,565 208,842 +2.7% 342,626 -34.1% Antalya 22,112 +17,702 51,419 +139.4% 92,102 -18.4% Almaty 5,415 +2,471 30,885 +32.4% 50,724 -1.1% Ankara 6,759 +3,469 26,553 +14.3% 43,091 -27.1% Izmir 6,548 +2,571 24,915 +20.5% 44,736 -16.3% Bodrum 4,131 +2,792 9,423 +188.6% 16,713 +5.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 784 +536 2,112 +114.4% 3,413 -17.0% Medina 1,504 +801 9,907 -27.0% 14,780 -61.1% Tunisia 837 +423 2,259 +40.0% 4,112 -59.2% Georgia 3,764 +3,112 12,428 +52.3% 16,328 -33.4% North Macedonia 1,965 +985 7,489 +47.2% 11,431 -22.0% Zagreb(6) 2,931 +894 13,589 +8.3% 22,550 -29.3% Total TAV Airports(7) 56,750 +35,756 175,048 +46.3% 284,210 -23.9%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan.- July 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +335,213 19.9% -2.2% 24.0% Europe +1,104,587 43.5% -33.8% 37.5% Other International

Of which +1,209,247 36.6% -35.1% 38.5% Africa +464,253 13.5% -14.9% 14.6% North America +300,226 7.4% -48.1% 6.4% Latin America +69,131 1.7% -53.3% 2.4% Middle-East +133,160 3.9% -41.1% 4.5% Asia-Pacific +33,332 1.3% -75.5% 1.8% French Overseas Territories +209,145 8.7% -7.8% 8.6% Total Paris Aéroport +2,649,047 100.0% -28.8% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan.- July 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 508,563 +122.0% 1,966,700 -26.5% Connecting rate 18.1% +0.7pt 24.2% -0.0pt Seat load factor 73.0% +6.6pts 62.5% -12.9pts

(1) Departing passengers





Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1st, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 17.2 million passengers in July 2021, up by 11.1 million passengers and 65.0 million passengers since the beginning of the year, down by 7.3 million passengers.

2 Compared to July 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press release of May 8th, 2021.

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

