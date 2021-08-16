J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice



16 August 2021



Novem Group SA



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:



Securities:



Issuer:



Novem Group SA



Guarantor (if any):



Not applicable



Aggregate nominal amount:



14,984,848 no-par value shares



Description:



No-par value shares

ISIN LU235631474



Offer price:



EUR 16.50



Stabilisation Manager:



J.P. Morgan AG



Existence and maximum size of

over-allotment option:





1,954,545 no-par value shares



