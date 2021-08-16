checkAd

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

16.08.2021 / 17:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

J.P. Morgan AG: Notification On The Implementation of Stabilisation Measures - Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement


The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

16 August 2021

Novem Group SA

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:

Securities:

Issuer:

Novem Group SA

Guarantor (if any):

Not applicable

Aggregate nominal amount:

14,984,848 no-par value shares

Description:

No-par value shares
ISIN LU235631474

Offer price:

EUR 16.50

Stabilisation Manager:

J.P. Morgan AG

Existence and maximum size of
over-allotment option:


1,954,545 no-par value shares

Stabilisation market place:
Disclaimer

