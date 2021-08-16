Nexstar Media Inc. Appoints Michael Silecchia Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Rockford, Illinois

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Michael Silecchia has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Rockford, Illinois, (DMA #139), overseeing WQRF-TV (FOX), mystateline.com, and their related mobile and social media channels. Mr. Silecchia will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to WTVO-TV (ABC) in Rockford. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Mr. Silecchia is a veteran broadcast executive with nearly 20 years of sales leadership experience and a long track record of improving revenue growth and profitability throughout his career. He most recently served as Director of Sales for KOKH-TV (FOX) and KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he transformed the sales team and grew the advertising market share of both stations. Mr. Silecchia is very familiar with Nexstar, having previously served as the Director of Sales for the Company’s broadcast and digital operations in Fresno, California, from 2013 to 2016, overseeing sales for KSEE-TV (NBC), KGPE-TV (CBS), and yourcentralvalley.com.