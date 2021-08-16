Nexstar Media Inc. Appoints Michael Silecchia Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Rockford, Illinois
Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that Michael Silecchia has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Rockford, Illinois, (DMA #139), overseeing WQRF-TV (FOX), mystateline.com, and their related mobile and social media channels. Mr. Silecchia will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to WTVO-TV (ABC) in Rockford. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.
Mr. Silecchia is a veteran broadcast executive with nearly 20 years of sales leadership experience and a long track record of improving revenue growth and profitability throughout his career. He most recently served as Director of Sales for KOKH-TV (FOX) and KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he transformed the sales team and grew the advertising market share of both stations. Mr. Silecchia is very familiar with Nexstar, having previously served as the Director of Sales for the Company’s broadcast and digital operations in Fresno, California, from 2013 to 2016, overseeing sales for KSEE-TV (NBC), KGPE-TV (CBS), and yourcentralvalley.com.
Under Mr. Silecchia’s leadership, KOKH-TV’s daytime lifestyle program, “Living Oklahoma,” attracted an array of new advertisers, and the station launched two new sponsored sports-related programs, “Tailgating Oklahoma,” during the college football season, and “Friday Night Rivals,” focused on the area’s high school football teams. KOKH-TV and KOCB-TV also built important community partnerships with Oklahoma State University and Habitat for Humanity. During his tenure at KSEE-TV and KGPE-TV, Mr. Silecchia was instrumental in helping the stations consistently out-perform the market in both local and national ad sales. Before joining Nexstar in 2013, Mr. Silecchia held a variety of sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at television stations in Amarillo, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Michael back to Nexstar’s family of local stations,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “He’s innovative, thoughtful, and dedicated, and he has demonstrated the ability to build high-performing successful sales teams that can create and develop a variety of customized advertising and marketing solutions for clients. Most important, Michael is committed to serving the local community with high-quality local news and programming. He will be a great leader for our broadcast and digital operations in Rockford and I am looking forward to working with him.”
