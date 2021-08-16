Dovre Group appoints a new VP in charge of Finland

Dovre Group has appointed Mr. Miko Olkkonen (M.Sc. Engineering) as the new Vice President of Finnish Project Personnel business and CEO of Proha Oy as of September 1, 2021.

Previously Miko has worked for Pöyry in various positions including project management and business development. After his career with Pöyry, Miko worked for various business development projects at Fortum, including the latest one in charge of eSite development.



Miko reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of Dovre Group's Executive team, which will consist of the following persons: Miko Olkkonen, Sirpa Haavisto, Arve Jensen and Stein Berntsen.

«Miko will be a perfect addition to our team and signifies our strategy to invest in and develop our Finnish business in 2021 and onwards», says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

For further information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc

Arve Jensen, CEO

Tel. +47 90 60 78 11

Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com