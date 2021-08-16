checkAd

Dovre Group appoints a new VP in charge of Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 18:00  |  32   |   |   

Dovre Group Plc                              Stock exchange release          August 16, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Dovre Group appoints a new VP in charge of Finland

Dovre Group has appointed Mr. Miko Olkkonen (M.Sc. Engineering) as the new Vice President of Finnish Project Personnel business and CEO of Proha Oy as of September 1, 2021.

Previously Miko has worked for Pöyry in various positions including project management and business development. After his career with Pöyry, Miko worked for various business development projects at Fortum, including the latest one in charge of eSite development.

Miko reports to CEO Arve Jensen and is a member of Dovre Group's Executive team, which will consist of the following persons: Miko Olkkonen, Sirpa Haavisto, Arve Jensen and Stein Berntsen.

«Miko will be a perfect addition to our team and signifies our strategy to invest in and develop our Finnish business in 2021 and onwards», says Arve Jensen, CEO of Dovre Group.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Arve Jensen, CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dovre Group appoints a new VP in charge of Finland Dovre Group Plc                              Stock exchange release          August 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. Dovre Group appoints a new VP in charge of Finland Dovre Group has appointed Mr. Miko Olkkonen (M.Sc. Engineering) as the new Vice President of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board