checkAd

Europcar Mobility Group Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 18:08  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Date

Total number of
shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

Theoretical(2)

Exercisable(3)

July 31, 2021

5 015 640 081

5 016 737 567

5 007 917 186

(1)Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.
(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.
(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

***

About Europcar Mobility Group
 Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Business, Leisure and Local - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses, professionals and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).
Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).
Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021 Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR): Date Total number of shares(1) Total number of voting rights Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3) July 31, 2021 5 015 640 081 5 016 737 567 5 007 917 186 (1)Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21VW-Chef Diess: Europcar soll vom Vermieter zur 'Mobilitätsplattform' werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to Drive Future Value Creation in Transforming Mobility Ecosystems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to Drive Future Value Creation in Transforming Mobility Ecosystems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Europcar und Volkswagen-Konsortium einigen sich auf Übernahme
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21ROUNDUP/Europcar: VW-Konsortium erhöht Übernahmegebot auf 2,5 Milliarden Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21KORREKTUR/Kreise: Volkswagen kommt Europcar-Übernahme mit höherem Gebot näher
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Kreise: Volkswagen kommt Europcar-Übernahme mit höherem Gebot näher
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Europcar Mobility Group: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten