checkAd

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 18:15  |  32   |   |   

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of July 2021 amounted to EUR 1.0398 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -0.39%. The total net asset value of the Fund declined to EUR 124.4 million over the month. The NAV decrease was mainly affected by declared distribution to unitholders of EUR 1.3 million. Eliminating declared dividend distribution, the NAV increase from operating performance during the month would have been +0.66% compared to the previous month. EPRA NRV as of 31 July 2021 was EUR 1.1137 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of -0.35% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for July 2021 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, corresponding to a minor net rental income decrease of EUR 0.1 million compared to the previous month (EUR 1.7 million in June 2021). The change in net rental income was mainly impacted by temporary discounts granted to shopping centre tenants, albeit the size of discounts has been decreasing in June-July 2021 compared to January-May 2021. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.8 million in July 2021. The Portfolio occupancy rate as of 31 July 2021 stood strong at 93.4%. Overall rent collection remained commendable with 90.5% of invoiced rent collected to date for the 2021 financial year.

At the end of July 2021, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 16.2 million (31 December 2020: EUR 13.3 million) which demonstrates sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility. The Fund is planning to invest outstanding cash to (re)development projects during the remaining year. Trade receivables decreased by EUR 0.3 million over the month and reached EUR 2.0 million at the end of July 2021. The Fund continues to generate strong positive cash flow from operations despite market uncertainty associated with COVID-19.

As of 31 July 2021, the total consolidated assets of the Fund stood at EUR 348.0 million (31 December 2020: EUR 355.6 million). The Fund has invested an additional EUR 0.6 million into ongoing constructions of Meraki office buildings during July 2021.

Additional information:  

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution:  GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for July 2021 The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of July 2021 amounted to EUR 1.0398 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -0.39%. The total net asset value of the Fund declined to EUR 124.4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board