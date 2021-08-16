Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for July 2021

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of July 2021 amounted to EUR 1.0398 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit decreased by -0.39%. The total net asset value of the Fund declined to EUR 124.4 million over the month. The NAV decrease was mainly affected by declared distribution to unitholders of EUR 1.3 million. Eliminating declared dividend distribution, the NAV increase from operating performance during the month would have been +0.66% compared to the previous month. EPRA NRV as of 31 July 2021 was EUR 1.1137 per unit, corresponding to a decrease of -0.35% over the last month.

Unaudited consolidated net rental income for July 2021 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, corresponding to a minor net rental income decrease of EUR 0.1 million compared to the previous month (EUR 1.7 million in June 2021). The change in net rental income was mainly impacted by temporary discounts granted to shopping centre tenants, albeit the size of discounts has been decreasing in June-July 2021 compared to January-May 2021. The Fund recognized an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.8 million in July 2021. The Portfolio occupancy rate as of 31 July 2021 stood strong at 93.4%. Overall rent collection remained commendable with 90.5% of invoiced rent collected to date for the 2021 financial year.