checkAd

ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 18:25  |  45   |   |   

Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today release a report from CEO Dr. Randell Torno on the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Pilot program in Africa.

Dr. Torno recently returned to Dallas following EV Pilot waypoint meetings in Nairobi managing the company’s ongoing EV Taxi Pilot Program.  Dr. Torno also visited Addis Ababa in conjunction with an anticipated expansion of the Pilot into Ethiopia.  Below is Dr. Torno’s report following the waypoint meetings.

CEO EV Taxi Pilot Program Waypoint Report:

There is a key word we use to describe our Electric Vehicle Pilot Program.  That word is “comprehensive.”  It’s important, I think, for people to understand that we are not testing an electric motorcycle, we are testing a specific business solution that utilizes electric motorcycles.

Piloting an electric motorcycle is a simple process.  Piloting an enterprise that engages an electric motorcycle is comprehensive.

We already know the electric motorcycles in the Pilot Program work.  We know how far the batteries can take the bikes.  We know how much weight can be carried by the bikes.  Now we are trialing a business solution that has the potential rapidly utilize thousands of electric motorcycles.

If we were introducing an electric motorcycle to the consumer market, we would have to develop an overall marketing program that created demand amongst individuals with the resources to individually purchase an electric motorcycle. We’d be competing with brand names to include Harley Davidson, and Harley Davidson’s not had too much success, with all the resources behind their brand, getting an electric motorcycle introduced to the consumer market.

Instead, we are introducing an electric motorcycle solution to an existing enterprise that already uses millions of combustion engine motorcycles – the motorcycle taxi or boda-boda market in Africa.  We are not trying to convince millions of individual consumers on the benefits of our value proposition.  We are trying to convince a few individuals that have decision making authority over the engagement of millions of motorcycles on the benefits of our value proposition.

The purpose of our pilot is to demonstrate that the deployment of electric motorcycles into the boda-boda enterprise can work as efficiently, if not more efficiently, than the combustion engine motorcycles currently deployed in the boda-boda enterprise. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today release a report from CEO Dr. Randell Torno on the company’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Pilot program in Africa. Dr. Torno recently returned to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board