ALYI Publishes EV Taxi Pilot Program Progress Report

Dr. Torno recently returned to Dallas following EV Pilot waypoint meetings in Nairobi managing the company’s ongoing EV Taxi Pilot Program. Dr. Torno also visited Addis Ababa in conjunction with an anticipated expansion of the Pilot into Ethiopia. Below is Dr. Torno’s report following the waypoint meetings.

CEO EV Taxi Pilot Program Waypoint Report:

There is a key word we use to describe our Electric Vehicle Pilot Program. That word is “comprehensive.” It’s important, I think, for people to understand that we are not testing an electric motorcycle, we are testing a specific business solution that utilizes electric motorcycles.

Piloting an electric motorcycle is a simple process. Piloting an enterprise that engages an electric motorcycle is comprehensive.

We already know the electric motorcycles in the Pilot Program work. We know how far the batteries can take the bikes. We know how much weight can be carried by the bikes. Now we are trialing a business solution that has the potential rapidly utilize thousands of electric motorcycles.

If we were introducing an electric motorcycle to the consumer market, we would have to develop an overall marketing program that created demand amongst individuals with the resources to individually purchase an electric motorcycle. We’d be competing with brand names to include Harley Davidson, and Harley Davidson’s not had too much success, with all the resources behind their brand, getting an electric motorcycle introduced to the consumer market.

Instead, we are introducing an electric motorcycle solution to an existing enterprise that already uses millions of combustion engine motorcycles – the motorcycle taxi or boda-boda market in Africa. We are not trying to convince millions of individual consumers on the benefits of our value proposition. We are trying to convince a few individuals that have decision making authority over the engagement of millions of motorcycles on the benefits of our value proposition.

The purpose of our pilot is to demonstrate that the deployment of electric motorcycles into the boda-boda enterprise can work as efficiently, if not more efficiently, than the combustion engine motorcycles currently deployed in the boda-boda enterprise.