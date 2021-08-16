Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority's WED Movement Engages Global Experts to Drive Innovation, Excellence in Early Childhood Development

WED Movement was established earlier this year under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). Under ECA, WED Movement is harnessing the expertise of a multidisciplinary group of 21 early child development experts representing a mix of academics, healthcare practitioners, policy influencers, children's media and entertainment specialists, global business leaders and technical consultants. The experts come from several world-renowned institutions such as UNICEF, World Bank, UNESCO and Harvard University, as well as a number of global companies in technology and entertainment.

Participants are working in one of three Breakthrough Working Groups (BWGs), each focused on a unique and important aspect of how children's mental, physical and cognitive abilities develop in the earliest years of life, from pregnancy to 8 years old. The BWGs are focused on Emotional Wellbeing & Social Interaction, Tech Humanity for Children, and 21st Century Lifestyle.

To date the BWGs have held nearly 100 strategic planning sessions and met with more than 65 parents, children, teachers and ECD experts in the UAE as part of their work towards creation of a series of innovative solutions that promote the holistic healthy development of Abu Dhabi's young children. These solutions will also help parents and caregivers address some of the most common challenges faced during the earliest years of child growth and development. Outcomes from these sessions include policy recommendations, creation of specific programs and initiatives, development of products, as well as guidelines to address the identified issues.

Team members are coordinating directly with a range of government and social service entities, including Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. They also have commissioned independent research on such issues as child screen time, technology use in the home, play time and social interaction.