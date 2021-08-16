checkAd

Photocat releases Half Year Report for 2021

Highlighs

• Revenue in the first half-year of 2021 was mDKK 6.9 which, compared to the first half of 2020, was unchanged. It shows that we maintained business despite strong COVID-19 measures influencing our DIY business.

• Our continued efforts towards business opportunities within concrete manufacturers deliver a continued number of new customers. We increased our sales in our NOxOFF range by 106% compared to H1 2020.

• Our Canadian flooring partners are back after COVID-19. Our sales to the segment have grown 48.5% in H1 2021 over H1 2020.

• Our DIY segment has fallen by -82.9% in H1 2021 over H1 2020 due to COVID-19 measures and restrictions.

• Project sales are a part of our business opportunities. In H1, we signed a project with the City of Copenhagen. We expect that this will be the beginning of an ongoing relationship.

• EBITDA was lower in the first half of 2021 than in 2020 as we have invested in human resources in the organization to strengthen the sales and marketing effort.

After first half year:

• Signed license and co-operation agreement with French, English and Benelux market leader IKO covering NOxOFF technology for Bitumen roofs.

For more information, contacl:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Phone: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publish this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. Information was circulated to the publication through the person's bureau as stated above on August 16th 2021.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.).

Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT.

Photocat Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se. Phone: +46 8 5277 5045 Address: Box 55691, 102 15 Stockholm Org.nr: 556585-1267 Web: www.mangold.se

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

