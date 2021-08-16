checkAd

Vislink Acquires Mobile Viewpoint for $18.3 Million (€15.5 million)

Creates Global Live Video Powerhouse to Address Growing Demand for Internet Video and Leverage all Existing Networks and Innovation in AI and 5G

Hackettstown, NJ and Alkmaar, Netherlands, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced it has closed on an $18.3 million (€15.5 million) acquisition of Mobile Viewpoint. The deal is comprised of a €14.8 million stock purchase agreement and the assumption and payment of €700,000 in intercompany debt. Privately-held Mobile Viewpoint, a subsidiary of Triple IT Corporate B.V., is headquartered in The Netherlands, with offices in Dubai and Mexico City. It is an innovator in mobile live streaming solutions, including 5G & bonded cellular and AI-based technologies for news teams, TV production companies, outside broadcast facilities, security and public safety agencies.

The Mobile Viewpoint acquisition will enable Vislink to fulfill its strategic aim of providing an industry-leading portfolio of live video acquisition, contribution and distribution solutions that meet the demanding needs of media, enterprise, defense and government organizations. Vislink and its customers will benefit from the ability to address the most transformative trends in today’s live video market, such as:

  • Live internet video traffic is growing fast: from 2016 to 2021, there was a 15-fold increase in live video internet traffic (71.9% CAGR);
  • The acceleration towards cloud-based remote production;
  • The increasing demand for enhanced video content formats such as 4K, 8K, and 360-degree video;
  • The proliferation of new video transport capable networks such as 5G and Starlink.

When discussing the timing and strategic rationale for this acquisition, Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, said: “Mobile Viewpoint provides us with innovative technologies and solutions that, combined with Vislink’s capabilities, will enable our customers to acquire and deliver video over any preferred public or private network. This presents a tremendous growth opportunity for us as 5G and other new networks, along with machine learning, are about to revolutionize how video is produced and transported. This acquisition means that we can now make the most of these transformative live video trends and bring high-quality live production to events that were historically economically challenging to produce like amateur and semi-pro athletics. Mobile Viewpoint also brings us very exciting AI-driven automated production and camera solutions, as well as a pioneering development team that has a history of being first to market with solutions that make a real difference, including support for multi-camera/REMI production, H.265, 5G and Starlink.”

