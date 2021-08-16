checkAd

Illinois American Water Announces 2021 Firefighter Grant Program

16.08.2021   

Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas.

According to Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program provides another opportunity to support public safety. He said, “Our team of professionals deliver the water used to combat fires, but firefighters need additional support to help protect homes and businesses. Through this program we are able to help our local heroes purchase tools, equipment, training materials and more. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.”

Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded over $668,000 for over 680 grants to Illinois fire departments. Fire departments-districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs associated with the following:

  • Personal protective gear
  • Communications Equipment
  • Firefighting tools
  • Water Handling Equipment
  • Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection
  • Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments within Illinois American Water’s service area should send a letter of application by no later than Sept. 7, 2021 with the following information:

  • Description of the organization(s) seeking support
  • Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested
  • Community problem/challenges that the project will address
  • Timeframe for implementation of project
  • Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project
  • Project budget

Applications can be emailed to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at katie.fidler@amwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water Ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest for Two Years in a Row.
 For J.D. Power 2021 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

