Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity

16.08.2021
16.08.2021, 19:05  |  16   |   |   

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity

16.08.2021 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Business today announced that it is supplying Salem-based flower shop Green Thumb Flower Box Florist with a Business Internet connection and business phone services, enabling the florist to stay connected to enhance customers' experiences and deliver bespoke services to its loyal customer base.

Green Thumb has been in business for more than five decades. In that time, the shop has amassed a loyal following and was named Best Florist in Mid Valley by the Statesman Journal. While some florists offer the same bouquet arrangements, almost all of Green Thumb's floral arrangements are customized based on individual customers' needs by a small team of floral designers. The shop relies on its internet and phone lines for ordering.

'Our floral designers are creating arrangements that hopefully make our customers feel special and eager to come back,' said Steve Outslay, owner of Green Thumb Flower Box Florist. 'Our technology from Comcast Business is key to helping us keep customers coming back because it is reliable. Our internet is consistently fast, and our phone services are high-quality. Those solutions are our lifeline, so it makes all the difference that we can count on them.'

With more grocery stores offering floral arrangements that consumers can pick up quickly, Green Thumb continues to distinguish itself from the competition with their custom arrangements, and what Outslay calls the 'florist experience.'

'We think that our reputation combined with technology will allow us to reach a larger group of people,' Outslay explained. 'Knowing the quality and support of other floral companies, once a customer comes to us they will not want to go anywhere else.'

Comcast Business' Internet services are delivering fast, reliable connectivity with the bandwidth Green Thumb needs to handle all its devices. Meanwhile, its phone solutions allow Green Thumb to stay in touch with its customers while their staff is onsite or as they make deliveries.

'It's no surprise that Green Thumb Flower Box Florist has a dedicated group of customers that love their arrangements,' said Alan Goldsmith, vice president of Comcast Business Oregon/SW Washington. 'The passion that their teams have for what they do really shines through. We are proud to be powering possibilities for Green Thumb's operations as they look to bolster their operations and local reputation.'

About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

