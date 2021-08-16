Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.91% for the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Major Depressive Disorder market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Major Depressive Disorder market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Amongst all therapies, AXS-05 and Spravato are expected to have blockbuster potential and shall account for the highest revenue in the Major depressive disorder market over the coming years.

Some of the key highlights from the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Major Depressive Disorder prevalent cases in 2020 were reported to be 43,845,330 in the 7MM.

in the 7MM. The MDD therapy market space is currently monopolized by cheap and generic drugs , thus, impacting the overall market size.

, thus, impacting the overall market size. The Major Depressive Disorder therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by the United States in 2020, worth USD 2,333.2 million .

in 2020, worth . Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Major Depressive Disorder market space include Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines , among others.

, among others. The Major Depressive Disorder pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Travivo (Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals), Vraylar (Allergan/ Gedeon Richter ), PDC-1421 (Biolite Inc.), AV-101 (VistaGen Therapeutics), AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics), Pramipexole (Chase Therapeutics), SAGE-217 (Sage Therapeutics), LY03005 (Luye Pharma Group), Seltorexant (Minerva Therapeutics), PH10 (VistaGen Therapeutics), PRAX-114 (Praxis Precision Medicines), REL-1017 (Relmada Therapeutics), Caplyta (Intra-Cellular Therapies), and others. The expected launch of the pipeline therapies is expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030).

(Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals), (Allergan/ ), (Biolite Inc.), (VistaGen Therapeutics), (Axsome Therapeutics), (Chase Therapeutics), (Sage Therapeutics), (Luye Pharma Group), (Minerva Therapeutics), (VistaGen Therapeutics), (Praxis Precision Medicines), (Relmada Therapeutics), (Intra-Cellular Therapies), and others. The expected launch of the pipeline therapies is expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030). Out of the emerging therapies, the expected launch of AXS-05 and Spravato shall significantly boost the growth of the MDD market size during the forecast period. AXS-05 is a novel, oral NMDA receptor antagonist which has received breakthrough therapy designation from the USFDA.

DelveInsight estimates that owing to better diagnosis, awareness, and treatment facilities available, and the USA is expected to account for the maximum Major Depressive Disorder market share in the forecasted period.

is expected to account for the maximum Major Depressive Disorder market share in the forecasted period. The increase in the Major Depressive Disorder market size is attributed to extensive research and

development activities of pharmaceutical companies, launch of upcoming therapies, increasing MDD prevalence, and better awareness around the disorder.

The rising prevalence of major depression and the emergence of novel pharmacotherapies, immediate depressive symptom relievers shall fundamentally alter the Major depressive disorder therapeutic landscape, thereby driving its growth.

Major Depressive Disorder: Disease Overview

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most prevalent psychiatric disorders. The disorder is characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy, worse appetite and sleep, and even suicide, disrupting daily activities and psychosocial functions.

MDD is the leading cause of disease burden in high-income countries by 2030. Moreover, the estimates demonstrated that MDD affects more than 300 million people globally, and with a substantial increase reported over the last decade.

DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder epidemiological analysis demonstrated that the United States accounted for the highest Major Depressive Disorder prevalence in the 7MM in 2020 while Spain accounted for the least MDD prevalent population. The trends can be attributed to the lowest overall population in Spain and the highest overall population in the United States among the 7MM.

Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Major Depressive Disorder Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

12 Months Prevalent Cases of Major Depressive Disorder prevalent cases

Gender-specific Major Depressive Disorder Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Major Depressive Disorder Prevalent Cases

Relapsed/Refractory Major Depressive Disorder Cases

Present Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Market Outlook

The available first-line pharmacotherapy options include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) with Second-line pharmacotherapy options include monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs). Concomitant medication with the use of other antidepressants or antipsychotics is common in treated patients.

The Major Depressive Disorder treatment market is segmented based on various phases like the acute phase, continuation phase, and maintenance phase of treatment; however, different types of depression require different treatments. Currently, most MDD patients are treated with pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or a combination of both.

Major Depressive Disorder Market: Unmet Needs and Forecasted Scenario

To meet MDD therapeutic goals, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, and several others are committedly working to keep the market growth steady, displaying a promising future picture.

Difficulty in achieving remission

The criteria and definition of remission with treatment for MDD differ across the available guidelines. The APA practice guidelines and ACNP Taskforce indicate remission is achieved during the acute phase when patients experience at least 3 weeks without the core depressive symptoms of sad mood and reduced interest, and when patients present 3 or fewer symptoms meeting the criteria for an MDE. Whereas according to the DSM-5 manual, remission may be defined as a period of 2 or more months without symptoms or with 1 to 2 symptoms of MDD of mild severity. Patients who achieve partial remission present with a low number of residual symptoms from the previous MDE but no longer meet diagnostic criteria or experience a period of fewer than 2 months without any clinically significant depressive symptoms at the end of the index MDE. Full remission is characterized by a period of 2 months at the end of the index MDE without clinically depressed significant signs or symptoms.

Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

TRD is a common clinical occurrence that affects a lot of patients with MDD. Patients who do not respond to treatment exhibit treatment-resistant symptoms and difficulties in social and occupational function, deterioration of physical health, suicidal ideation, and increased healthcare utilization. Currently, no clear consensus exists for TRD criteria, and more than 15 different definitions may exist; this inconsistency may interfere with research regarding TRD treatment options. However, an emerging consensus is that major depression is usually considered resistant when at least 2 appropriate trials of antidepressants from different pharmacological classes have failed to produce clinical remission.

There is not much improvement in the therapeutic options of MDD in the last three decades. Still, the expected entry of novel therapies with novel mechanisms of action by 2030 may change the treatment regimen of MDD and drive the market growth. AXS-05 and Spravato are expected to have blockbuster potential and shall create a huge positive shift in the market size of MDD during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies in focus in the report analysis

Travivo: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals

Vraylar: Allergan/ Gedeon Richter

PDC-1421: Biolite Inc.

AV-101: VistaGen Therapeutics

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

Pramipexole (CTC-501): Chase Therapeutics

SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

LY03005: Luye Pharma Group

Seltorexant: Minerva Therapeutics

PH10: VistaGen Therapeutics

PRAX-114: Praxis Precision Medicines

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics

Caplyta: Intra-Cellular Therapies

Major Depressive Disorder Market Dynamics

The Major Depressive Disorder size growth is anticipated to surge owing to an increasing awareness that shall lead to accurate diagnosis, therefore, timely treatment in primary care settings using antidepressant medications and/or brief structured psychological therapies. However, the growth is expected to be hindered by substantial barriers such as supply-side factors (for example, policies to invest resources, and consequent scarce mental health services, community and human resources), as well as demand-side issues (for example, lack of awareness of MDD as a treatable illness, and stigma and social exclusion associated with lower rates of help-seeking).

Nevertheless, the growing efforts to decrease the treatment gap for depression addressing both scaling up the supply of services and supporting people with depression and their family members to recognize that they have the condition and that it is treatable is going to bring about a boost in the MDD treatment market.

Scope of the Major Depressive Disorder Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Allergan/Gedeon Richter, Biolite IncVistaGen Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Sage Therapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Minerva Therapeutics, VistaGen Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Relmada Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and several others.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Travivo, Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, and several others.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Major Depressive Disorder Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Major Depressive Disorder emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Major Depressive Disorder 3 Major Depressive Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Major Depressive Disorder 5 Major Depressive Disorder Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Major Depressive Disorder 7 Major Depressive Disorder Patient Journey 8 Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Major Depressive Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Major Depressive Disorder 10 MDD Treatment 12 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Major Depressive Disorder 13 Key Endpoints of Major Depressive Disorder Treatment 14 Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies 15 Major Depressive Disorder: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Major Depressive Disorder Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Major Depressive Disorder Market Drivers 19 Major Depressive Disorder Market Barriers 20 Attribute Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

