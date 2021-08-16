Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work in 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cross Country Healthcare. This year, 77 percent of the company’s employees said it’s a great place to work – compared to the average of 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Cross Country Healthcare Earns 2021 “Great Place to Work” Certification (Graphic: Business Wire).

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Cross Country Healthcare is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We have worked hard to create a company culture where employees feel they are valued, their contributions make a difference, and they are proud of what they as individuals and we as a company accomplish,” says Colin McDonald, senior vice president, human resources at Cross Country Healthcare. “We are thrilled to have those efforts recognized with a Great Place to Work certification.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.